Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (calf) has been cleared to play Sunday against Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo has been given the green light to play after going through pregame warmups. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has yet to announce the starting lineup, so it remains to be seen whether Antetokounmpo will resume his starting role or see limited minutes off the bench.
