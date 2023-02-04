Antetokounmpo (knee) is available to play Saturday against the Heat,

Antetokounmpo had been listed as probable before this game, so his availability shouldn't be much of a surprise, and he's expected to start and handle a full workload against a shorthanded Heat team. Antetokounmpo is averaging 40.2 points and 14.7 rebounds per game over his last six outings, and he's coming off a monster 54-point, 19-rebound double-double against the Clippers on Thursday.