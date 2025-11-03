Antetokounmpo (knee) will be available to play Monday against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Antetokounmpo is good to go for the first leg of this back-to-back set, so make sure you've got him active. He put up a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double his last time out over 32 minutes, so it doesn't seem like the knee was bothering him all that much.