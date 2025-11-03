Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) will be available to play Monday against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Antetokounmpo is good to go for the first leg of this back-to-back set, so make sure you've got him active. He put up a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double his last time out over 32 minutes, so it doesn't seem like the knee was bothering him all that much.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Thursday•