default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game in Dallas, as expected.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. He's scored 30-plus points in two straight games and will look to make it three in a row Monday with a favorable matchup against the Mavericks.

More News