Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game in Dallas, as expected.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. He's scored 30-plus points in two straight games and will look to make it three in a row Monday with a favorable matchup against the Mavericks.
