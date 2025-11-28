Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (thigh) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Justin Garcia of Locked On Bucks reports.
Antetokounmpo was listed as a game-time decision for Friday's game, but after going through shootaround unscathed, the star forward will be available. This marks the return from a four-game absence for the star forward, who's averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
