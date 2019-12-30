Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Monday

Antetokounmpo (back) is available to play Monday against Chicago.

After a two-game absence fighting back soreness, Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup when Milwaukee faces Chicago on Monday. It's currently unclear if the former MVP will be on a minutes restriction or resume a normal, but heavy, workload. With Antetokounmpo back, Ersan Ilyasova, who averaged 17.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in two previous starts, will presumably return to a bench role.