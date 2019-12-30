Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Monday
Antetokounmpo (back) is available to play Monday against Chicago.
After a two-game absence fighting back soreness, Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup when Milwaukee faces Chicago on Monday. It's currently unclear if the former MVP will be on a minutes restriction or resume a normal, but heavy, workload. With Antetokounmpo back, Ersan Ilyasova, who averaged 17.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in two previous starts, will presumably return to a bench role.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Bulls•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 18 against Philadelphia•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...