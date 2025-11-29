Antetokounmpo (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Justin Garcia of Locked On Bucks reports.

Antetokounmpo said Friday after the loss to the Knicks that he intended to play Saturday, and if his words are confirmed, then he's also expected to play more than the 28 minutes he logged in that contest. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game since the beginning of November.