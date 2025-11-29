Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Justin Garcia of Locked On Bucks reports.
Antetokounmpo said Friday after the loss to the Knicks that he intended to play Saturday, and if his words are confirmed, then he's also expected to play more than the 28 minutes he logged in that contest. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game since the beginning of November.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sniffs triple-double in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as questionable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets questionable tag•