Antetokounmpo (hamstring) will be available to play Thursday against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Giannis is back after spending the past two games on the sidelines, which will likely queue Jae Crowder's return to the second unit and Bobby Portis' minutes could dip a bit. Make sure you've got The Greek Freak active.
