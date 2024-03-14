Antetokounmpo (hamstring) will be available to play Thursday against the 76ers.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on the initial injury report, so there was never much doubt about his status, but now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Feel free to get him active.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Carries team in blowout loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go against Sacramento•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Hits 10 free throws vs. Clippers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Sunday•