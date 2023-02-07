Antetokounmpo (knee) will be available to play Monday against Portland.
Antetokounmpo had been listed as probable and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. He should be slated for his usual minutes in this one, so as long as the game doesn't turn into a blowout, the Greek Freak should be headed for a big night with a favorable matchup against Portland.
