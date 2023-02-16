Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo was probable for Thursday's matchup due to his lingering right knee injury, but he'll be able to suit up for a 12th consecutive matchup ahead of the All-Star break. The Bulls will be shorthanded, which should give Antetokounmpo plenty of chances to remain dominant after he averaged 37.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 33.2 minutes per game over his last 11 appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just short of triple-double Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes for game-high 35 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play•