Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo was probable for Thursday's matchup due to his lingering right knee injury, but he'll be able to suit up for a 12th consecutive matchup ahead of the All-Star break. The Bulls will be shorthanded, which should give Antetokounmpo plenty of chances to remain dominant after he averaged 37.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 33.2 minutes per game over his last 11 appearances.