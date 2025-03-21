Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Antetokounmpo was initially considered probable for this contest, so the upgrade in his status isn't surprising, especially since he hasn't missed a single game since the All-Star break. The star forward has averaged 27.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March.