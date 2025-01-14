Antetokounmpo (knee) has been Eric Nehm of The Athletic Tuesday against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will be available to take on the red-hot Kings in Milwaukee. Sacramento has won seven straight games and could pose a challenge for Doc Rivers' squad Tuesday, especially coming off a blowout loss to the Knicks.
