Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed Monday's game against Detroit after initially being listed as probable, but he'll be able to suit up Wednesday following another probable designation. He's posted double-doubles in five of his last seven appearances, averaging 30.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 30.4 minutes per game during that time.