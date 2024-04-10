Antetokounmpo was cleared of any damage to his left Achilles' tendon after he underwent an MRI following his early exit from Tuesday's 104-91 win over the Celtics, and his return to play will be determined on how his strained left calf responds to treatment and rehab, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As Charania notes, Antetokounmpo has seemingly avoided a worst-case scenario after he appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his calf while jogging up the court following a defensive possession in the third quarter. He required assistance off the court, though he appeared to be moving about the locker room under his own power before the Bucks ruled him out for the night with a left soleus muscle strain. Antetokounmpo appears safe to rule out for the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Magic, and he could struggle to make enough progress in the next few days to return to action for the Bucks' final two games of the regular season Friday in Oklahoma City and Sunday in Orlando.