Antetokounmpo's further testing on his right wrist Monday revealed no serious damage, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo underwent X-rays that came back negative late last week, but the Bucks still wanted to send him to New York for further testing following the All-Star Game on Sunday. The 28-year-old's tests didn't show anything too concerning, but it's still possible that he misses some time, especially since the Bucks are in a strong playoff position after winning 12 consecutive games before the All-Star break. Antetokounmpo was seen with a wrap on his right wrist during Sunday's All-Star Game and played just 20 seconds before exiting.