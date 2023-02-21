Antetokounmpo underwent further testing Monday in New York that revealed no serious damage to his sprained right wrist, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After exiting in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break last Thursday against the Bulls due to the injury, Antetokounmpo underwent X-rays that came back negative. Despite the encouraging news from the initial scans, the Bucks still wanted to send Antetokounmpo in for additional testing to confirm that he wasn't dealing with any sort of long-term injury. While the 28-year-old's latest tests didn't reveal anything too concerning, it's still possible that he misses some time, especially since the Bucks are in strong playoff position after winning 12 consecutive games before the break. Milwaukee opens its second-half schedule Friday versus the Heat.