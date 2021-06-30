Antetokounmpo (knee) has avoided structural damage to his injured left knee. His "ligaments are sound," but he's without a clear timetable for a return, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN report.

This is a massive sigh of relief for the two-time MVP, the Bucks and their fans after Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee during the Game 4 loss in Atlanta. There was concern that he had possibly done severe damage to his knee, but it seems that's been avoided. Despite the good news, it remains unclear when Antetokounmpo will be able to play. It would feel miraculous for him to be available for Thursday's Game 5, but that hasn't been ruled out yet. If he's deemed out, more minutes would be available for Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes and P.J. Tucker. In addition, the offense would revolve around Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, with Brook Lopez possibly seeing increased post touches as well.