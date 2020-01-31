Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Back in action Friday
Antetokounmpo said his should is fine and that he'll play Friday against the Nuggets, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
The reigning MVP missed Tuesday's win over the Wizards with right shoulder soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 block in 28.8 minutes over his last five games and will look to pick up where he left off versus Denver.
