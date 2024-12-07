Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to right patella tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo finds himself on the team's injury report yet again, though he appears on track to suit up for Sunday's clash. He continues to play at a high level, scoring 30 or more points in six of his last seven appearances.
