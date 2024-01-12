Antetokounmpo notched 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 135-102 win over the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo led all Bucks starters in scoring and rebounds while handing out a half-dozen assists over just 26 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game. Antetokounmpo tallied his ninth straight double-double, having posted at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 18 games this year.