Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big day in win over Mavs

Antetokounmpo had 31 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3PT, 10-12 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists in Monday's win over Dallas.

The Mavs were able to hang around into the fourth quarter, but Antetokounpmo led the way as the Bucks notched their 34th win of the season. Antetokounmpo continues to be among the top players in all of fantasy basketball, though his lack of three-point production is a hit to his overall value.