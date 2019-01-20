Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double against Magic

Antetokounmpo scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 win over the Magic.

The double-double was his 31st of the season, putting him fifth in the NBA in that category. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have now moved a half-game ahead of the Raptors with the best record in the league, and while he's had a huge beginning to the campaign, his second half could be even bigger -- the 24-year-old is shooting a semi-respectable 30.8 percent (8-for-26) from three-point range over the last 11 games, more than 10 points better than his mark on the season.