Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double against Nets
Antetokounmpo (ankle) scored 28 points (9-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 131-121 win over the Nets.
With the Bucks on the verge of clinching the NBA's best record, Antetokounmpo wasn't about to let a minor ankle issue keep him on the bench. The double-double was his career-high 53rd -- one of many career highs he's set, or about to set, this season -- and once Milwaukee locks up home court throughout the playoffs, expect the team's franchise player to get a bit of rest.
