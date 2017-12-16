Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Friday's loss

Antetokounmpo scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, four assists and a block in 40 minutes during Friay's 115-109 loss to the Bulls.

He's now scored at least 25 points in seven straight games and at least 20 in 18 straight, but a lack of help for Antetokounmpo aside from Khris Middleton sent the Bucks to their second straight loss. The 23-year-old is putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season, and the addition of Eric Bledsoe to the mix has allowed Antetokounmpo to focus even more on attacking the glass -- he's averaging 11.0 rebounds a night, with nine double-doubles in 16 games, since Bledsoe came over from Phoenix.