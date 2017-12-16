Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Friday's loss
Antetokounmpo scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, four assists and a block in 40 minutes during Friay's 115-109 loss to the Bulls.
He's now scored at least 25 points in seven straight games and at least 20 in 18 straight, but a lack of help for Antetokounmpo aside from Khris Middleton sent the Bucks to their second straight loss. The 23-year-old is putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season, and the addition of Eric Bledsoe to the mix has allowed Antetokounmpo to focus even more on attacking the glass -- he's averaging 11.0 rebounds a night, with nine double-doubles in 16 games, since Bledsoe came over from Phoenix.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Collects five steals in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Fills box score in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 40 points in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts 32 points in blowout win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for double-double in return to action•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...