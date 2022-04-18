Antetokounmpo produced 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 win over the Bulls.

While Antetokounmpo was held scoreless for the entire fourth quarter - due in part to foul trouble - he carried the Bucks on a night when both Jrue Holiday (6-16 FG, four turnovers) and Khris Middleton (4-13 FG, seven turnovers) struggled. The two-time MVP finished as a plus-19 in his 34 minutes, though he was responsible for five of the Bucks' 21 turnovers as a team. Overall, it was a sloppy effort from the No. 3 seed in the East, but with a 1-0 series advantage and Antetokounmpo leading the way, Milwaukee will be heavily favored to cruise through Chicago and into a Round 2 matchup against Brooklyn or Boston.