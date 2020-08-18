Antetokounmpo went for 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Magic.

It was a shockingly poor performance for the Bucks, overall, but the reigning MVP did his part, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. Antetokounmpo did turn the ball over five times, however, and he hit just 4-of-9 attempts at the free throw line.