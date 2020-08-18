Antetokounmpo went for 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Magic.
It was a shockingly poor performance for the Bucks, overall, but the reigning MVP did his part, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. Antetokounmpo did turn the ball over five times, however, and he hit just 4-of-9 attempts at the free throw line.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Named to All-Bubble Second Team•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suspended one game for headbutt•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ejected for headbutting Wagner•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Wiz•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out vs. Raptors•