Antetokounmpo closed with 21 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 112-110 win over Atlanta.

The 17 boards represented Antetokounmpo's best performance on the glass in 11 games since returning after Christmas from a calf injury, while the double-double was his 15th of the season. Since rejoining the lineup, the two-time MVP is averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals a contest.