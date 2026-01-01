Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points (12-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Wizards.

It was a disappointing end to 2025 for the Bucks, but Antetokounmpo rang in the new year with his 10th double-double of the season, and in eight of them, he's scored at least 30 points. The 31-year-old superstar has looked good in three games since returning from a calf strain after Christmas, averaging 28.7 points, 9.0 boards and 3.7 assists in just 26.0 minutes while shooting 63.5 percent from the floor.