Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 27 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Since missing the last game of April with a minor ankle issue, Antetokounmpo has been his usual dominant self, scoring more than 20 points in five of six games in May while averaging 30.0 points, 9.2 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.