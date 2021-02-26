Antetokounmpo had 38 points (14-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

After scoring 38 and 37 points, respectively, in his last two games, Antetokounmpo kept it rolling offensively, posting his eighth double-double in his last nine games, while hitting eight of his 10 attempts at the line. The two-time-MVP has now attempted double-digit free throws in six straight games, and he's shooting a respectable 73.8 percent at the line in that span.