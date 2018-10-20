Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in Friday's win
Antetokounmpo had 26 points (12-23 FG, 0-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in Friday's win over Indiana.
The Bucks pulled away in the second half, so Antetokounmpo was limited to 32 minutes, a relatively modest total by his standards. The MVP candidate is off to a strong statistical start, though he's committed 14 turnovers through two games.
