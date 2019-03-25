Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in rout of Cavs

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 26 points (11-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-105 win over the Cavaliers.

The Bucks had a very balanced attack in this one -- all five starters, plus two players off the bench, scored in double digits -- but as per usual it was Antetokounmpo leading the way, The double-double was his 51st of the season, and the 24-year-old could be closing in on his first MVP Award