Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in series-clinching win
Antetokounmpo totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Bucks' series-clinching win over the Celtics on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo produced healthy numbers across the board, and he likely would have had an even better stat line had Milwaukee not gotten ahead so much so early. He's not only a big-time scorer; he can crash the glass, dish to teammates and play sound defense. The Bucks are on to the Eastern Conference Finals where Antetokounmpo will need to play some big minutes to advance the Bucks to the NBA Finals.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Enormous double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Friday's Game 3 victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bounces back in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Comes out flat in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 41 to clinch series•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Subdued effort in easy win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...