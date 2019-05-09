Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in series-clinching win

Antetokounmpo totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Bucks' series-clinching win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo produced healthy numbers across the board, and he likely would have had an even better stat line had Milwaukee not gotten ahead so much so early. He's not only a big-time scorer; he can crash the glass, dish to teammates and play sound defense. The Bucks are on to the Eastern Conference Finals where Antetokounmpo will need to play some big minutes to advance the Bucks to the NBA Finals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...