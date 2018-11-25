Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in win over Spurs

Antetokounmpo had 34 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3PT, 16-20 FT), 18 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in Saturday's win over the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo continues to play at an MVP level, and Saturday marked his third straight game with at least 33 points. He's also grabbed double-digit rebounds in five straight, while racking up eight steals in his last four games.