Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big stat line in loss
Antetokounmpo totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal over 30 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo bounced back from a 12-point showing in Sunday's loss to score 25 on Tuesday. He's now put up four straight double-doubles while totaling some monster rebound numbers. The all-around stat line Antetokounmpo produced is typical of his well-rounded play.
