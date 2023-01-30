Antetokounmpo ended with 50 points (20-26 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo delivered a masterful performance in the dominant win over the Pelicans, who suffered without CJ McCollum (thumb) and Brandon Ingram (toe). His status was in question for Sunday's matchup, but his injured knee showed no ill effects. The knee kept the two-time MVP out for five games, but since his return, his numbers have been explosive. He's averaged 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past four games.