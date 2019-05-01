Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bounces back in win

Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo bounced back nicely from a below-average performance on Sunday, leading the Bucks to a blowout win and evening the series with the Celtics at 1-1. Though the Celtics did their best to contain Giannis in the paint, he stayed aggressive and got to the free throw line at will. Expect him to continue attacking in Friday's matchup at Boston.

