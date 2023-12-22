Antetokounmpo accumulated 37 points (11-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 15-19 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 victory over the Magic.

Antetokounmpo had a rare mediocre scoring effort against San Antonio in his previous game, scoring just 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting. He appeared intent on wiping that out of memory early against Orlando, storming out with nine of Milwaukee's first 11 points as the team built a big early lead. Antetokounmpo logically didn't quite keep that pace, but he easily reached the 30-point mark for the first time since he poured in 64 versus Indiana on Dec. 13. The superstar forward added 10 boards Thursday for his 20th double-double of the campaign, tied for fourth-most in the NBA.