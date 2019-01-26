Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Brilliant in late rally
Antetokounmpo tallied 34 points (14-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's 108-99 win over the Hornets.
Anteotkounmpo was up to his usual stat line-stuffing ways on Friday, as he helped sput a late rally in the second half. Down 82-70, Giannis led his team back into the lead, outscoring the Hornets 32-12 in the fourth. Although James Harden has essentially leapfrogged everyone in the MVP race, the Greek Freak will certainly garner his share of votes as the driving force behind the Bucks, who now lead the league with a 35-12 record.
