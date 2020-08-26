The Bucks are boycotting Game 5 against the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, many NBA players spoke about the possibility of making a statement in protest. Being in the NBA bubble has inherently limited what's possible, and a boycott of Game 5 will be the action the Bucks choose to take. It's not immediately clear what the implications are going forward.
