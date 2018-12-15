Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Career-high 44 points in win
Antetokounmpo accumulated 44 points (14-19 FG, 16-21 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo matched his career high scoring total while attempting more free throws than field goals and falling two dimes shy of a triple-double. It was a spectacular all-around performance from Antetokounmpo, who continues to build a strong MVP case.
