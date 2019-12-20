Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Career-high five triples

Antetokounmpo ended with 34 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo turned in a career-best performance from the perimeter, nailing five triples. The numbers are typically there on a nightly basis for Antetokounmpo with his jump shot being the only flaw in his overall game. Unlike others who struggle from beyond the arc, Antetokounmpo clearly has the green light to shoot the ball. He is firmly entrenched in the MVP conversation once again and should remain an elite fantasy option moving forward.