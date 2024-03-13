Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-94 loss to the Kings.

Antetokounmpo got very little help from his teammates during the loss, and the team seemed uninspired from the tip-off. The second-leading scorers posted 11 points, which gives one a good idea of how poor the Bucks played. Antetokounmpo has scored 30-plus points in three consecutive games and included a triple-double and two double-doubles in that grouping.