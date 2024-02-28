Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Antetokounmpo carrying probable tags due to right knee soreness has been par for the course in recent weeks. Milwaukee's franchise player hasn't missed a game since Jan. 17.
