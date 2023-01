Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable with a knee injury, so it's not surprising to see him cleared for action following a one-game absence. Over his past six appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 38.0 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 37.5 minutes and figures to garner his usual workload against the Wizards on Tuesday.