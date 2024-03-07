Antetokounmpo (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo participated in the Bucks shootaround Wednesday morning and appears to have gotten through warmups without a setback. After missing Milwaukee's last game, Antetokounmpo should be expected to reclaim his usual starting role. In his last six appearances, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists.