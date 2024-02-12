Antetokounmpo (knee) is active for Monday's game against Denver, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo with previously listed as probable due to right knee patellar tendonitis, so his availability is the expected outcome. Damian Lillard (ankle) has also been cleared to suit up while Khris Middleton (ankle) remains sidelined.
