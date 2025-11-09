Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo has been managing left knee patellar tendinopathy but will play Sunday as expected after holding a probable designation. The superstar continues to dominate to start the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 33.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals through eight appearances.