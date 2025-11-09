default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo has been managing left knee patellar tendinopathy but will play Sunday as expected after holding a probable designation. The superstar continues to dominate to start the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 33.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals through eight appearances.

More News