Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available after being listed on the injury report as having a knee injury. The 29-year-old is averaging 27.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across his last eight outings.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed probable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Records 50th career triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available vs. Sacramento•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nabs double-double in defeat•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Sunday•