Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available after being listed on the injury report as having a knee injury. The 29-year-old is averaging 27.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across his last eight outings.

More News